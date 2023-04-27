Aaron Ramsdale insists Arsenal will not surrender in the Premier League title race despite their calamitous 4-1 loss at Manchester City.

The Gunners have ceded control of the title race to City after allowing Pep Guardiola’s side to move within two points on Wednesday.

With two games in hand, City will lift a fifth title in six seasons if they win six of their last seven games.

April has proved a painful month for Arsenal, with three successive draws preceding the chastening defeat at the Etihad Stadium.

But Arsenal keeper Ramsdale is not ready to throw in the towel just yet.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt