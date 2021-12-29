Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for Covid-19 for a second time and will miss the Premier League clash with leaders Manchester City on Saturday, the club said.

The 39-year-old Spaniard’s first positive test was in March 2020 which prompted English football to shut down as the pandemic took hold.

He is the latest Premier League manager to test positive in the last few weeks following Aston Villa’s Steven Gerrard and Patrick Vieira of Crystal Palace.

