Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta dropped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for Saturday’s Premier League clash against Southampton after a “disciplinary breach” by the Gabon forward.

Club captain Aubameyang was not among the substitutes at the Emirates Stadium as France striker Alexandre Lacazette took the armband instead.

It was reported that Aubameyang’s punishment came after he failed to report for a training session on Friday.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.