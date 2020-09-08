Arsenal and Spain defender Hector Bellerin has become the second-biggest shareholder at Forest Green Rovers, a lower-tier English side recognised as the world’s greenest football club.

Under chairman Dale Vince, a British green energy industrialist, the League Two club has focused on sustainability, installing solar panels, using a solar-powered robot grass mower and creating an organic pitch.

Forest Green, based in southwest England, are also the world’s first vegan football club.

