Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes endured a terrifying ordeal during the summer as he fought off a bat-wielding robber who tried to steal his car and watch, the Evening Standard reported.

CCTV footage that was used in court shows the Brazilian international defender and friend Rodrigo Tavares arriving in a Mercedes in the garage of Gabriel’s Barnet home one night back in August, before two men wearing hoods and masks - with one brandishing a baseball bat - suddenly enter.

Gabriel can be seen initially handing his keys and watch over to the armed robber, who later lunges at the Arsenal footballer and tries to strike him with the bat, only for Gabriel to hit him in the face and then grab hold of his sleeve and pull during a frightening scuffle, with the attacker eventually getting free as he strikes out with the weapon again before sprinting away from the scene.

