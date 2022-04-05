Mikel Arteta apologised for Arsenal’s “unacceptable” performance in a 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace that dealt a significant blow to their bid to finish in the Premier League’s top four.

Arteta’s side were destroyed by first half goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jordan Ayew at Selhurst Park on Monday.

Unable to muster a revival after the break, Arsenal’s second defeat in their last three league games was sealed by Wilfried Zaha’s late penalty.

Arsenal had gone into the weekend in fourth place, but Tottenham’s 5-1 win against Newcastle on Sunday piled pressure on the Gunners and their response could not have been any less convincing.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta