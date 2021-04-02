Arsenal’s Uruguay international midfielder Lucas Torreira, who is on loan at Atletico Madrid, says he wants to leave Europe and play for Boca Juniors.

The 25-year-old said he came to the decision after his mother died of Covid-19 earlier this week.

“The night my mother died, I told my representative that I don’t want to play in Europe anymore and I want to come to Boca,” Torreira told ESPN.

“It’s not a violent emotion, it’s not a crazy decision because of my mother. I’ve always said I want to play for Boca. I’m dying to play for Boca and I will always say that.”

