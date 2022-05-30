Arsenal defender Ben White has withdrawn from England’s squad for their forthcoming Nations League games after failing to recover from injury in time.

White, who has four England caps, has been dealing with a hamstring problem and missed Arsenal’s last Premier League game of the season against Everton.

The centre-back was still selected by England boss Gareth Southgate ahead of next month’s Nations League games.

