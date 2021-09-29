Arsenal said on Wednesday midfielder Granit Xhaka has been ruled out for up to three months after suffering a knee injury during the weekend’s north London derby win against Tottenham.
Xhaka was injured in a collision with Lucas Moura after the Tottenham forward had been challenged by Thomas Partey.
The Swiss international limped off and could now miss the rest of 2021 after a specialist examined the injury.
