Arsenal said on Wednesday midfielder Granit Xhaka has been ruled out for up to three months after suffering a knee injury during the weekend’s north London derby win against Tottenham.

Xhaka was injured in a collision with Lucas Moura after the Tottenham forward had been challenged by Thomas Partey.

The Swiss international limped off and could now miss the rest of 2021 after a specialist examined the injury.

