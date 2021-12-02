Tolgay Arslan scored eight minutes into stoppage time to snatch a 4-4 draw for Udinese at the end of an incredible match at Lazio which featured comebacks and three red cards.

Lazio thought they had won a memorable encounter at the Stadio Olimpico after coming back from 3-1 down at half-time to lead 4-3 with 11 minutes remaining.

However Arslan curled home a superb first-time strike from Fernando Forestieri’s free-kick to save the unlikeliest of points for Luca Gotti’s team.

