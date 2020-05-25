The police are looking into arson on Dione Borg's car, the former MEP hopeful and Net journalist said on Monday.

"I thank CPD and Police officials for their help, after a person set my car on fire... This person was caught by CCTV cameras setting the car on fire and fleeing on an electric scooter," he said in a Facebook post.

Borg is the general secretary of the Floriana football club, which could be assigned Malta's premier league title later on Monday after football games were suspended in March to curb the COVID-19 spread.

He is a NET journalist who also ran for a European Parliament seat in 2019.

When contacted, Borg said he had just arrived home at 11pm, when his dog started barking. When he looked outside he saw his car in a ball of fire, and the alleged arsonist fleeing on an electric scooter.

Upon inspection of CCTV footage, he saw a man dousing the car with fuel. I do not suspect anyone in particular, and I haven't rowed with anyone recently. I cannot link the incident to football or politics."

While not confirming whom the car belonged to, a police spokesperson said that while patrolling Triq Dun Mikiel Scerri in Attard at around 11.20pm, officials from the Birkirkara district saw a parked vehicle on fire.

The Civil Protection Department were called on site to put out the fire, which had spread from the Renault Megane to a nearby Skoda Favorit.

Police and magisterial investigations are ongoing.