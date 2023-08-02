A man who denied involvement in setting fire to a Dodge truck he had sold just days before has had his conviction and 19-month prison term confirmed on appeal.

The incident took place on November 1, 2020 in Triq it-Troll, Zebbuġ.

Investigations into the incident soon confirmed suspicions of an arson attack with CCTV footage from the crime scene playing a central role in the identification of the suspects, the court was told.

That footage showed Carmelo Borg, now 65, driving up to the spot where the truck was parked. He parked his vehicle in a nearby street, lifted a bag from the luggage booth and handed it to the other man who also stepped out of the car.

Borg later insisted that he had nothing to do with the fire. He had simply accepted to accompany the other man who had asked for a lift that night.

The third party was subsequently also identified and tracked down over his suspected involvement in the arson. Criminal proceedings against him are still ongoing.

In January Borg was found guilty by a Magistrates’ Court and condemned to an 11-month jail term together with an additional eight months stemming from two previous suspended sentences which were put into effect.

He was also ordered to pay €1,309 by way of court expenses and bound not to approach the victims against a €2,000 penalty effective for one year.

Borg filed an appeal insisting that he was not involved in the arson and also sought mitigation of punishment.

However, the Court of Criminal Appeal, presided over by Madam Justice Edwina Grima, observed that circumstantial evidence linked the appellant to the crime scene.

Not only was he identified through CCTV footage but phone localisation data placed Borg’s mobile in the vicinity of the site and around the same time that the incident took place.

Police also found a €10 receipt for fuel purchased a few hours before the incident from a petrol station.

An arson expert later confirmed that diesel was used to set the truck on fire.