What transcends life are not material gifts but the memories of happy moments lived and shared together.

By nature, I have always been in search of beauty, enthusiasm, creativity and peace at heart. One day, I met a wonderful man with whom I shared my project of life: Peter Apap Bologna (1941-2019). The anniversary of his death falls on October 19.

We shared our life through art to help those in need. Indeed, he was haunting me as I made the final preparations for yet another successful sale of art works in aid of the Salesians of Don Bosco, held recently.

Peter was born in Lija. Between 1947 and 1958, he attended school at the Convent of the Sacred Heart and then at St Aloysius College. In 1963, he qualified as ACA and, 10 years later, emigrated first to the UK, New York and then Ireland, making his career in banking.

He returned to Malta in 1988 and started the Melitensia Art Gallery, in Lija. In 1989, he met and soon after married Alaine Zammit Cutajar, who also joined Melitensia, bringing with her much experience and expertise, being an expert in silver, watches, objects of virtu as well as having a background in art colleges abroad.

Melitensia was, from the start, a high-profile enterprise and generated great interest in art relating to Malta. Several exhibitions were held every year, all well-attended and reviewed.

Peter and Alaine also organised the Girolamo Gianni Exhibition for Fondazzjoni Patrimonju Malti, including the publication of the book A Taste of History by Pamela Parkinson Large, illustrated by George Large RI.

He helped Alaine organise The Silver of Malta Exhibition, again for Fondazzjoni Patrimonju Malti, for which she wrote and published the book The Silver of Malta.

When he moved to Sliema with his wife in 2005, he soon offered to help the boys of St Patrick’s by organising exhibitions and other cultural and art projects.

He taught me and my team of helpers the passion for art

I could immediately realise that much of his creativity was in harmony with the preventive system of Don Bosco. From the day we met, I was impressed by his unique character and his rare experience but, most of all, I could see how kind-hearted and generous he was. Indeed, Peter was rich in generosity.

In the many years working together at Sliema in aid of the boys at St Patrick’s, we organised many cultural activities. We used to meet the various artists from Malta and abroad, availing of his sterling contacts to choose those artists who could highlight and celebrate all aspects of the Maltese and Gozitan islands.

Fr Charles Cini and Peter Apap Bologna at St Patrick’s School in 2006.

Before contacting the artists and making good deals, Peter would first study in detail the story of every artist. He would invite them to fall in love with our country and, drawing on their ability, experience and originality, help them capture the beauty of the Maltese island. Peter, of course, authored several books about Malta, culture and modern authors.

When he came to live near St Patrick’s, he deeply realised the sterling work the Salesians of Don Bosco were and are still doing with those encountering difficulties. But, most of all, he fell in love with Don Bosco, with his work and with his project to dedicate his life to young people.

In his long experience in art exhibitions, Peter had a big clientele who helped him by buying art exhibits. Through his love for art, he gave Malta an extraordinary gift because he embellished so many Maltese and Gozitan houses with art. Most of all, he promoted appreciation of the valuable art paintings.

I thank him because he taught me and my team of helpers the passion for art. We miss Peter very much and I am sure he will remain in the history of the Salesians in Malta.

Peter engraved in my heart the love for beauty and culture.