Artwork by students and their tutors has been set up along the principal walking and cycling track and bus lay-by of the Marsa Junction.

The 'outdoor art gallery', set up in collaboration with Infastructure Malta, features some 30 large works by Mikiel Anton Vassalli College – Malta School of Art past and present students.

The selected artwork explores the key elements of art, namely line, colour, shape, form and texture.

Photo provided by Infrastructure Malta.

Some of the work studies these elements in a formal manner through experimentations with composition, contrasting and complementary colours, use of patterns, layering effect, perspective and optical illusion amongst others. Others use such elements to express an existential, philosophical or conceptual standpoint - a personal worldview or a socio-political argument, IM said in a statement.

The themes include environmental sustainability, beauty, displacement, fragmentation, transformation and the dimension of memory.

The participants are Alexander Buhagiar Said, Tattiana Mazzelli, Anthea Aquilina, Ayasha Abela, Vincent Cassar, Tristan Grixti, Sasha Szlobogyan, Matthias Borg, Aida Baely, Joseph Pace, Sandro Grech, Alberto Favaro and Stephanie Micallef. The School’s tutors who contributed to this project are Jeremy Amaira, Thomas Scerri, Joyce Camilleri, Roderick Camilleri, Daniela Guevska, Sephora Borg, Isaac Warrington, Stephen Vella, Kamy Aquilina, Leanne Lewis, Edera Bellizzi and Noel Azzopardi.

