SciCulture is tomorrow opening the art exhibition Liminal Spaces at the Valletta Design Cluster.

Co-curated by Eamon O’Kane and Daniela Quacinella, it features installations by Laura Gaiger, Gabriel Lia, Dale Rothenburg, Chryssa Sgouridou and Amy Van Dooren.

SciCulture project is an Erasmus+ project led by the University of Malta together with Science View in Greece, the University of Exeter in the UK, the University of Bergen in Norway and the Delft University of Techno­logy in The Netherlands. It aims to nurture transdisciplinarity and innovative problem-solving through the blending of arts, science and entrepreneurship.

The concept of liminality describes the quality of ambiguity or disorientation that occurs in the middle stage of a rite of passage. Here, participants “stand at the threshold” between their previous way of structuring their identity, time or community and a new way, which completes the ritual. It refers to the blurred and fluid space of the “not yet”.

The concept of a liminal situation can also be applied to entire societies that are going through a crisis or a “collapse of order”.

Participants are invited to step out from their habitual way of looking at the world and embrace experimentation and ambiguity to address complex challenges of contemporary society, discovering new meanings together and creating new visions for the future.

Liminal Spaces will engage with these concepts of liminality in relation to the current moment. The artworks on display will reveal new perspectives and raise questions by exploring different visions of the future and humans’ complex relationship with the environment.

The opening event, being held tomorrow at 7pm, will feature a live performance from Carson Reiners. Attendance is free but requires registration: www.eventbrite.com/e/liminal-spaces-tickets-203314598437. The exhibition runs until November 27. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page at https://fb.me/e/1MvEH6HwV.