Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri recently inaugurated an art exhibition at Il-Ħaġar museum, in Victoria, as part of the events organised for Il-Milied f’Għawdex.

PAINtings, by George Scicluna, features around 50 works of various sizes and styles, including still lifes, mostly produced during the past 10 years.

These oils, including those rendered in pencil, mostly feature local places, with a few highlighting overseas places.

An accompanying full-colour book in the Il-Ħaġar GEMS series shows more works and write-ups by J. Farrugia and E.V. Borg.

The exhibition and publication are supported financially by the Cultural Heritage Directorate of the Gozo Ministry.

The exhibition is open daily until January 12.