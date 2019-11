An art exhibition entitled Sophistikós by Fox Daniels, S.J. Fuerst and Tomas Hed is being held at Arthall, 8, G.P.F. Agius De Soldanis Street, Victoria, until November 17.

The artists are originally from Belgium, the US and Sweden but now live in Gozo.

The opening hours are Wednesday to Saturday from 10am to 1pm and 5 to 7pm, and Sundays from 10am to noon.

For more information visit arthallgozo.com or www.facebook.com/ArtHallGozo.