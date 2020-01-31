PKF Malta has raised over €5,000 during its annual client reception and art exhibition held recently through the sale of 18 paintings donated by various local and international artists. The sale of the paintings went to the ALS Malta Foundation.

This was the third edition of PKF Malta’s annual Art Exhibition in aid of ALS Malta, and over the past years the total amount raised surpassed the €20,000 mark.

“I am eternally grateful to PKF Malta team and its generous clients who, year after year, help us raise funds for our foundation,” said Bjorn Formosa, ALS Malta chairman. He added: “2020 will be a very important year for us as we aim to finalise the works on the newer and bigger Dar Bjorn, which we are planning to finish by the end of the year. Such funds will help us make this dream possible.”

The goal of the ALS Malta Foundation is to raise awareness and offer support to ALS and MND sufferers in Malta and Gozo.

Addressing guests, PKF Malta’s partner Pierre Mangion thanked everyone, in particular the artists who contributed with their works of art for this cause, as well as the clients and partners who purchased the paintings.

“What started off as a one-off event some years back has now grown from strength to strength. As we mark PKF International’s 50th anniversary and PKF Malta’s 25th year operating in Malta, we firmly believe it is our responsibility to help individuals in need and be active in our community,” he said.