Throughout this scholastic year, St Martin’s College Sixth Form students took part in INTEREtching, a project in collaboration with artist and printmaker Jesmond Vassallo. Throughout October and November, the students visited the national collection at MUŻA, Malta's National Community Art Museum, and created a number of studies from artworks of different genres and periods that include paintings, sculptures, and even objets d’art.

Meanwhile, workshops were held by Vassallo to discuss and explain the etching and aquatint processes through hands-on experience. Educators at St Martin’s College Sixth Form were also trained and followed etching courses with Vassallo.

Umbrellas by Youchang Wang

Eventually, the students worked on their initial studies done at MUŻA and created new designs and compositions. Once the designs were finalised, the students used the etching and aquatint processes that eventually were finalised with a series of prints, and all the process was documented in a working journal.

In the meantime, Justine Balzan Demajo, a former SMC Sixth Form student herself, now a professional curator and restorer, met and discussed with the students the important steps in staging an exhibition.

Portrait of John Pudney by Tongxin Yang Portrait of Miss Buckner by Rebekah Ciantar Study of a young boy named George by Siena Depasquale Portrait of Giorgio Borg by Elisabetta Wen Xi Pistorio Academic study of a female nude by Lucia Sanger Study of Borghese gladiator by Jaimii Stellini Wiedersum Reclining nude Black beauty by Roxanne Della Faille Academic study of a female nude by Ekaterina Englina Rejoicing Angels by Gaia Grima Ave Maria triptych by Daran Xu

The main goal behind this project was to encourage young adults to appreciate and enjoy the national heritage at MUŻA, while using etching, one of the oldest printmaking mediums, to express their individual interpretations of the works they encountered at MUŻA.

This interaction between the students, MUŻA, the public, Vassallo, and Balzan Demajo culminated with INTEREtching, an exhibition showcasing the best selection of all the work at Studio 87, Ta' Liesse, Valletta, which was open to the public for viewing between June 16 and 30.

This project was supported by @artscouncilmalta.