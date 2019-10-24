Over 40 artists have donated one of their paintings for acollective exhibition titled A Splash of Pink, being held at Gallery 23 in Balzan.

An artwork by Victoria Camilleri

The artworks on display, which are all characterised by the use of the colour pink, range from landscapes to nudes.

An initiative of one of the participants, Michelle Gialanze, the exhibition supports breast cancer research through the University of Malta’s Research Innovation and Development Trust (RIDT).

Set up in 2011 as an autonomous support platform, the RIDT strives to further the advancement of research, innovation and development in all areas of study, knowledge and activity in Malta.

By encouraging high-calibre research through the fund, the University of Malta aims to continue delivering tangible outcomes leading to a better quality of life.

The exhibition runs until October 31 at Gallery 23, in Idmejda Street, Balzan. Opening hours: Tuesday, 9.30 to 11.30am; Friday and Saturday from 6.30 to 8.30pm and on Sunday from 10.30am to 12.30pm.