Some 40 seascapes by artist Victor Grech raised over €5,800 from two art exhibitions held in November.

Part of the collection was first exhibited at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta, with the remaining works being shipped to Dar Malta in Brussels for a second exhibition.

At Dar Malta, guests enjoyed an evening hosted by Malta’s Ambassador to Belgium and Luxembourg, Clint Tanti, and the Permanent Representative of Malta to the EU, Marlene Bonnici.

While in Brussels, the artist also had the opportunity to present one of his paintings to European Parliament President Roberta Metsola.

The exhibition set-up at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta.

Apart from being an accomplished artist, Grech is a consultant paediatrician specialised in paediatric cardiology. He is also the past president of Beating Hearts Malta.

The paintings, mostly on the theme of Valletta, were made on recycled parquet floor cuttings.

Addressing visitors at both exhibitions, Grech thanked the visitors who purchased the works and the sponsors for making it possible for all proceeds from the sales to go directly towards the Malta Community Chest Fund.

Express Trailers sponsored the logistics to transport the works, while the exhibition booklet and travel to Brussels were sponsored by Alliance Real Estate People.