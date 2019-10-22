The Art Discussion Group (ADG) is today celebrating Maltese artist Esprit Barthet on the occasion of his 100th birth anniversary (1919-2019).

Barthet passed away in 1999.

The event will focus on the upcoming exhibitions at Cavalieri Art Hotel, St Julians (November 12 to December 9) and at the House of Representatives, Valletta (February 12 to March 12, 2020); and a new publication, a 420-page volume/catalogue about his life and works written by art critic E. V. Borg.

Borg will elaborate on some of works such as the Dream of an Accident, his fantastic though ‘concrete’ Rooftops, his structured still life, his austere self-portraits and sensuous nudes. He will also answer questions from the floor regarding Barthet’s vision, concept, approach and technique.

The ADG meeting is being held today at the Balzan parish centre in 36, Idmejda Street, (next to the Good Shepherd Church), at 7.30pm. ADG members, friends and the public are invited. Entrance is free.