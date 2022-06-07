An illustrated talk, connected with the exhibition of 50 artworks by 20th century masters currently on display at Il-Ħaġar museum, was given recently by Christian Attard.

An art and art history lecturer at the university, Attard treated the artistic cross-currents between Malta and Italy in the years 1920 -1964. He mentioned various Maltese artists who studied or lived in Italy – mostly in the fascist period – and discussed a couple of works, emphasizing obvious influences.

He also delved on the importance of bursaries for Malta Art School students to further their studies abroad.

Attard, researcher and educator, has published several articles and papers which deal with different aspects of History of Art.