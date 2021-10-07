Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma will be inaugurating the temporary exhibition St Joseph the Silent Witness at Il-Ħaġar museum in Pjazza San Ġorġ, Victoria, on October 17.

The exhibition commemorates the end of the special year recommended by Pope Francis on the sesquicentenary of the declaration of St Joseph as patron of the universal Church.

This wide assortment of statues and paintings (including bozzettos) can be visited until the end of November. Opening hours are 9am to 5pm for all days including Sundays. Entrance is free.

The poster of the exhibition.

The exhibition St Joseph the Silent Witness is accompanied by another full-colour publication in the Il-Ħaġar GEMS series (#14).

Besides reproductions of the exhibits from both private and public collections, the publication includes also very interesting essays.