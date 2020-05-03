The Russian Centre for Science and Culture in Valletta is organising a Victory Day Arts and Crafts Exhibition.

The centre invites creative people of all ages to create visual art and crafts about VE II Day, in any form or medium for an exhibition.

The exhibition will initially be presented on its social media, but once the COVID-19 crisis is over, the centre will organise an exhibition at its premises in Valletta to display all the artwork.

World War II in Europe officially came to an end 75 years ago on the night of May 8-9, 1945. Russian and Maltese people were allies against Nazism during World War II. The Russian Centre for Science and Culture is launching this arts and crafts campaign to make sure present and future generations will never forget the sacrifices made by millions so that we can live free lives today.

Those who would like to take part in the exhibition are to send their artwork before the closing date of May 17 to rcscevents@gmail.com together with the following details: full name, age, title and medium of the artwork.

Entrants may also post these on their own Facebook pages with the hashtag #Victory75_Malta so that everyone can access the art created by others.