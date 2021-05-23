The Maltese Association of Gerontology and Geriatrics (MAGG) has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Sliema Local Council to install an art installation on the locality’s promenade.

The permanent fixture will commemorate those older people who have endured pain, suffering or death during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as acknowledge and support the resilience of those people who have forged successfully through it. This global pandemic has affected nations, economies, populations, people.

Older people bore the brunt of it. While they make up approximately 20 per cent of the Maltese population, this is set to rise in the years to come. The MAGG reminds each one of us that every person in later life may be a father, a mother, a brother, a sister, a grandfather, a grandmother, a son, a daughter, a neighbour, a friend.

Older people bring valuable experience, wisdom, mentorship and love to our society. They are the foundation of our society and we would do well to never forget that. The permanent art installation will help us appreciate the continuum of life, owned by all. The Maltese Association of Gerontology and Geriatrics looks forward to the launch.