The Aquatic Sports Association of Malta is looking for a new national team head coach for swimming after Artem Goncharenko tendered his resignation.

Goncharenko had been in charge of the national team swimmers for the past five-and-a-half years but has now decided to leave the job after he accepted an attractive offer from the Ukrainian swimming federation and will now return home.

“I have decided to step down from my job as Malta national team coach,” Goncharenko told the Times of Malta on Monday.

“I was very happy working for the ASA and I had an agreement with them but in the last few weeks I received a very good offer from the Ukrainian federation to return home and work for them and I decided to accept their proposal.

