Mikel Arteta has insisted Arsenal are still contenders for the Premier League title despite slipping from the top of the table at the weekend.

Arteta’s men were replaced at the summit by Manchester City following the champions’ 2-1 win at Fulham on Sunday.

City now lead the Gunners by a point, with a game in hand, after winning eight successive league matches as they eye a fifth title in six years.

Arsenal, by contrast, have stumbled in recent weeks, taking just three points from their last four fixtures.

They are at least assured of a return to Champions League football after a six-season absence from Europe’s leading club competition, but Arteta stressed the Gunners’ squad were not satisfied with that achievement alone.

