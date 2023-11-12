Mikel Arteta side-stepped a fresh VAR row after 10-man Arsenal ignored Fabio Vieira’s red card to beat Burnley 3-1 on Saturday.

Arsenal midfielder Vieira was sent off in the closing stages at the Emirates Stadium for a high challenge on Josh Brownhill.

It was the kind of flashpoint that could have provoked another angry reaction from Arteta.

The Gunners boss is waiting to discover if he will face a Football Association charge after he criticised the officials following last weekend’s controversial 1-0 loss at Newcastle.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.