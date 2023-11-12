Mikel Arteta side-stepped a fresh VAR row after 10-man Arsenal ignored Fabio Vieira’s red card to beat Burnley 3-1 on Saturday.

Arsenal midfielder Vieira was sent off in the closing stages at the Emirates Stadium for a high challenge on Josh Brownhill.

It was the kind of flashpoint that could have provoked another angry reaction from Arteta.

The Gunners boss is waiting to discover if he will face a Football Association charge after he criticised the officials following last weekend’s controversial 1-0 loss at Newcastle.

