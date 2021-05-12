Mikel Arteta says he needs “unity and stability” as he seeks to return Arsenal to the top echelon of the Premier League after a disappointing campaign.

The Gunners, languishing in ninth place in the table, look set to miss out on European competition for the first time in 25 years.

Arteta, whose side travel to in-form Chelsea on Wednesday, was asked at his pre-match press conference whether he was upset by criticism from former players after last week’s Europa League semi-final exit.

“I think everybody is entitled to give their opinions and when they have the chance to do that, they have to say what they feel,” he said.

