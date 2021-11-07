Mikel Arteta celebrated his 100th game as Arsenal manager with a 1-0 victory against 10-man Watford on Sunday as the resurgent Gunners climbed to fifth in the Premier League.

Emile Smith Rowe broke the deadlock in the second half after an inspired performance from Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster had frustrated the hosts, with Juraj Kucka dismissed late on at the Emirates Stadium.

The three points mean Arsenal, unbeaten in 10 games in all competitions, leapfrog Brighton and Manchester United.

