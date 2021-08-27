Mikel Arteta says he will be sticking to the direction he is taking Arsenal despite a dreadful start to their Premier League campaign which has led to further unrest from fans.

The former Arsenal midfielder takes his side to champions Manchester City on Saturday having taken no points and failed to score in their first two matches.

The team were booed off both at half-time and at full-time by their fans in last Sunday’s 2-0 defeat by Chelsea.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta