Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says Gabriel Jesus should return to action “soon” after the Brazil forward underwent knee surgery that will sideline him from the start of the Premier League season.

Jesus had the surgery on Wednesday after experiencing discomfort in the same area that was operated on when he suffered a serious knee injury at the World Cup last year.

Jesus spent three months on the sidelines before recovering in time for the final weeks of Arsenal’s failed bid to win the Premier League.

Having been absent for Wednesday’s Emirates Cup friendly against Monaco, Jesus will miss the start of the new season, including Sunday’s Community Shield clash with English champions Manchester City.

