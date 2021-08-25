Mikel Arteta has urged his Arsenal flops to lift the gloom around the troubled club by beating West Bromwich Albion in the League Cup on Wednesday.

Arteta is already facing calls for his sacking after Arsenal lost their first two games of the Premier League season against Brentford and Chelsea.

An embarrassing League Cup second round exit against the Championship side would pile more pressure on the Gunners boss ahead of this weekend’s daunting trip to Premier League champions Manchester City.

