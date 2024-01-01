Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said his side produced their worst performance of the season in a damaging 2-1 defeat at Fulham on Sunday that dealt a further blow to the Gunners’ Premier League title aspirations.

Arteta’s men have now won just one of their last five league games to fall two points behind leaders Liverpool, having played a game more.

But while the Spaniard could cling to positives despite defeat to Aston Villa and West Ham in recent weeks, the Arsenal boss made no defence for his players at Craven Cottage.

“We weren’t good enough,” said Arteta. “The other day we lost a game (against West Ham) we fully deserved to win and today we were nowhere near the level.

“This one you have to isolate because it’s the worst performance of the season.”

