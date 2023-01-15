Mikel Arteta praised Arsenal’s “courage” as the Premier League leaders powered to a 2-0 win at arch rivals Tottenham before keeping their cool when goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was attacked by a fan after the final whistle on Sunday.

Arteta’s side were gifted the lead by Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who pushed Bukayo Saka’s cross into his own net early in the first half.

Martin Odegaard added Arsenal’s second goal with a superb long-range strike before the interval.

Arsenal’s first league double over Tottenham since 2013-14 moved them eight points clear of second placed Manchester City.

But their celebrations were tarnished by an ugly conclusion to the derby when a Spurs fan jumped onto the pitch and tried to kick Ramsdale after the Arsenal keeper clashed with Tottenham’s Richarlison.

