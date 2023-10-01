Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta praised the “human qualities” of his side after Kai Havertz was handed the chance to open his account for the club from the penalty spot in a 4-0 win at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Victory took the Gunners to within one point of Manchester City at the top of the table with the sides set to meet at the Emirates next weekend.

Havertz has endured plenty of criticism after struggling to settle following a £65 million ($79 million) move from Chelsea during the transfer window.

Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard have shared penalty duties so far this season, but after both netted in the first half, Havertz was handed the ball when Arteta’s men got a second penalty early in the second half.

The German international was mobbed by his teammates in celebration after he coolly slotted into the bottom corner.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.