Mikel Arteta hailed Martin Odegaard’s leadership qualities on Tuesday after the Norway midfielder was instrumental in leading Arsenal’s recovery from a poor start to their Premier League campaign.
Odegaard’s pin-point free-kick handed the Gunners a 1-0 victory at Burnley last weekend as Arsenal responded to losing their first three games in the league with back-to-back wins.
Odegaard, 22, joined Arsenal permanently from Real Madrid in August for £30 million ($41 million) after impressing during a loan spell last season, making 20 appearances in all competitions.
