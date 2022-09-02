Mikel Arteta is happy with Arsenal’s “phenomenal” transfer window despite the Premier League leaders’ failure to seal a deal for Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz on deadline day.

Arsenal reportedly made a £25 million ($28 million) bid for Luiz before the window closed on Thursday.

But Villa rejected the approach, leaving the Gunners unable to add to Arteta’s squad after being hit with a sudden rash of injuries.

“We had a lot of things still to do in the squad. You see the amount of departures compared to the recruitment and again the club has done a phenomenal job and put everything on the table to try to bring in the players and profile that we wanted,” Arteta told reporters on Friday.

