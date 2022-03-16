Mikel Arteta says his young Arsenal squad can deal with the pressure of being favourites to finish in the top four of the Premier League as he prepares for the visit of title-chasing Liverpool.

The Gunners have won five games in a row and sit fourth in the table, a point clear of Manchester United with three games in hand over their old rivals.

Arteta said his side were not yet at the level of the league’s elite teams as Liverpool seek to close the gap to leaders Manchester City to just a single point on Wednesday.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta