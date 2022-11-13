Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is hoping a six-week hiatus to the Premier League season does not come at the wrong time for his side after the Gunners moved five points clear at the top on Saturday.

Martin Odegaard scored twice as Arsenal were 2-0 victors at Wolves just hours after Manchester City suffered a shock 2-1 home defeat to Brentford.

Arsenal have not won the league since 2003/04 and have failed to even finish in the top four for the past six seasons.

A return to the Champions League next season appears a formality with Arteta’s men 14 points clear of fifth-placed Manchester United.

And City’s unexpected first home defeat since February to Brentford sets up an intriguing title battle when the Premier League returns after the World Cup on Boxing Day.

