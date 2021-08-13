Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said on Thursday it is the club’s job to make the fans excited for the new Premier League season despite not having the spending power of the favourites to win the title.

The Gunners have failed to qualify for the Champions League for the past five seasons, finishing down in eighth in both of Arteta’s campaigns in charge.

That has been reflected in the transfer market with Arsenal unable to match the £100 million ($117 million) splurges made by Manchester City and Manchester United, while Chelsea look set to add Romelu Lukaku for a club record £97 million.

Arteta has already bolstered his squad with the £50 million signing of centre-back Ben White, midfielder Albert Lokonga from Anderlecht and Benfica left-back Nuno Tavares.

