Mikel Arteta saluted Arsenal’s relentless drive as the Premier League title chasers crushed Burnley 5-0 to keep the pressure on leaders Liverpool.

Just hours after Liverpool won 4-1 at Brentford, Arteta’s side ran riot at Turf Moor to make it five successive league wins.

The north Londoners are in second place, two points behind Liverpool as they chase a first Premier League crown since 2004.

Arsenal have been in ruthless mood since returning from a winter training camp in Dubai.

They thrashed Crystal Palace 5-0, won 2-1 at Nottingham Forest, beat Liverpool 3-1 and demolished West Ham 6-0 before putting lowly Burnley to the sword.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

