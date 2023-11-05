Mikel Arteta branded Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat at Newcastle “a disgrace” after Anthony Gordon’s winner was controversially allowed to stand by VAR.

Gordon handed Arsenal their first Premier League loss this term when he slotted home from close-range in the second half at St James’ Park.

But Arsenal were incensed by the goal, claiming it should have been disallowed for Joelinton’s challenge on Gabriel.

Joelinton appeared to push Arsenal defender Gabriel in the back while the pair contested Joe Willock’s cross, with the ball running for Gordon to net from virtually on the goal line.

After a lengthy VAR check, it was ruled there was no foul, while Arsenal’s appeal that the ball went out of play before Willock crossed it was also ignored, as were claims that Gordon was offside.

