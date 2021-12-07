Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta lambasted his side’s performance after Everton struck twice in the final 11 minutes to end an eight-game winless run with a 2-1 victory over the Gunners.

Arteta’s men have passed up a huge opportunity to move into the Premier League’s top four after blowing the lead at Manchester United and Goodison Park over the past five days.

Another night of frustration looked in store for the Toffees as Richarlison had two goals marginally ruled out by VAR for offside either side of Martin Odegaard’s opener for the Gunners.

