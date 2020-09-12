Mikel Arteta said Arsenal’s FA Cup triumph last season had raised expectations at the club as he chases new signings to boost their Premier League challenge.

The Gunners finished eighth in the top-flight last year, their lowest position since 1995, but beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final and overcame Liverpool on penalties in the Community Shield, the season’s traditional curtain-raiser.

“Every new season brings new expectations,” said Arsenal’s Spanish boss, whose side kick off the new Premier League season on Saturday at newly promoted Fulham.

“I think obviously the way we ended last season and where we are starting this one with a title, obviously people want to see more and more and more.

“This is a really positive sign. We want that type of energy to drive our team forward and tomorrow we have a great test at Fulham.”

