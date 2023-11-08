Mikel Arteta says he stands by his VAR outburst following Arsenal’s defeat at Newcastle, pledging to “talk loudly” until he believes the situation has improved.

The Gunners lost 1-0 at St James’ Park on Saturday — their first Premier League defeat of the season — as Anthony Gordon scored a controversial winner for the hosts.

The second-half goal was checked for three separate VAR offences but survived them all to ultimately earn Newcastle the three points.

Defeat left Arsenal fourth in the table, three points behind leaders Manchester City.

Speaking after the match, Arteta said it was a “disgrace” that the goal was allowed to stand, while the club issued a statement in support of their manager’s forthright views.

