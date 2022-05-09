Mikel Arteta has labelled Arsenal’s north London derby against Tottenham on Thursday as the “defining moment” of their season as they chase a return to the Champions League.

Eddie Nketiah’s double sealed a 2-1 victory over struggling Leeds on Sunday to leave Arsenal on the brink of ending their five-year exile from top-tier European football.

Fourth placed Arsenal sit four points clear of fifth placed Tottenham with three games left for both teams.

A victory in the crunch clash at Tottenham would be enough to book a Champions League berth for the first time since 2017 and Gunners boss Arteta is relishing the opportunity.

