Mikel Arteta hopes to bring former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger back to the Emirates in some capacity after revealing on Thursday that initial talks had taken place.

The 72-year-old Frenchman won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups during his 22-year spell in charge of the London club, which ended in 2018.

One of his most striking achievements was completing the 2003/04 Premier League season unbeaten – the last time Arsenal were crowned English champions.

Current manager Arteta, who played under Wenger, is keen to have the former manager’s expertise available to him and confirmed the pair had a conversation on the matter when they met at the premiere of “Arsene Wenger: Invincible” – a documentary about his ex-boss, who now works for FIFA as chief of global football development.

