Mikel Arteta praised Leandro Trossard’s “intelligence” after the Arsenal forward provided the assists for each goal in the Premier League leaders’ 3-0 win at Fulham on Sunday.

Arteta’s side restored their five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City thanks to Trossard’s most dynamic performance since signing from Brighton in January.

The 28-year-old Belgian has proved a valuable addition to the Gunners as they chase a first title since 2004.

Trossard might only have scored once for Arsenal, but his creativity and intelligent play have impressed Arteta, with those qualities on full display at Craven Cottage.

His pin-point corner was headed in by Gabriel for Arsenal’s opener, then Gabriel Martinelli nodded in from the Belgian’s cross five minutes later before Martin Odegaard took another precise delivery and fired home just before the interval.

“He got three assists and could have scored two. I think he was really impressive,” Arteta said.

